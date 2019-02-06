Johnny Walker Wants Jimi Manuwa At UFC London

Rising UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker calls out Jimi Manuwa to a fight in his own backyard at UFC London in March.

Johnny Walker has no shortage of confidence after his 15-second knockout win over Justin Ledet this past weekend. Walker made a name for himself with the spectacular finish on the main card of UFC Fortaleza from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste. After a spinning back-fist, Walker was declared the winner via TKO. Walker has been receiving a ton of praise after the big finish.

He’s now capitalizing on the hype. Speaking to Combate recently, Walker called out longtime UFC light heavyweight veteran Jimi Manuwa to a fight in his own backyard at UFC London in March:

“I want to fight Jimi Manuwa in London. I’m ready. What about you, Manuwa, do you accept the challenge?” Walker asked.

Manuwa is on a three-fight losing streak, but is still one of the more recognizable names in the division. Should Walker pick up a win over Manuwa, it would certainly be a big boost for his stock. UFC London goes down on March 16th from the O2 Arena in London, England. It’s headlined by a welterweight contest between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. Welterweights Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson will also meet in the co-main event.

What do you think about a match-up between Walker and Manuwa?