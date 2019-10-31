Johnny Walker Wants To Go The Distance At UFC 244

Johnny Walker is hoping to quiet the doubters on Saturday as he takes on Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

In this fight, the Brazilian hopes to go the distance to prove he has the cardio to do so.

“I never thought about finishing my fights quickly,” Walker said to MMA Junkie. “I sell three rounds. Then I pay for three rounds. Then I have three rounds to show. It’s happened before.. I don’t want to finish quickly. It’s just happened quickly. I don’t know why.”

Walker also believes this is the perfect fight for him to go the distance and test himself.

“I think it’s a good match for me,” Walker said. “I can show everybody three-round fights now. I think he can survive for three rounds. So it’s going to be a good match. I hope he can survive. I want to bring a decision right now.

“… I want to feel it. I want to feel my gas. I want to see how long I can go. I have a very good cardio, so I have to test myself. I will beat him a little bit easy, so I don’t knock him out quickly. Then I can fight as long as I can.”

In the end, Johnny Walker hopes to prove he is a legitimate well-rounded fighter, not just flying knees.

“I’m not just flying knees and kicks and crazy stuff,” Walker said. “I have wrestling and jiu-jitsu. Pretty much everything (you need) in an MMA fight. Let’s do it. Whatever he wants, I’m ready.”