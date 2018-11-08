Johny Hendricks Receives Replacement Opponent For Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks’ bare-knuckle boxing debut was nearly in jeopardy. Initially, Hendricks was to face Brennan Ward in a 185-pound bare-knuckle brawl. However, Ward withdrew from the contest due to a contract dispute. The fight was scheduled for tomorrow (Fri. November 9, 2018) under the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation’s inaugural event.

WBKFF officials said they would find a replacement opponent for “Bigg Rigg,” and they’ve done just that. Hendricks is now set to square off with Dakota Cochrane. Cochrane was initially booked to fight Marcelo Alfaya on the event’s undercard. Alfaya won’t be left high and dry, however. He’ll now face Joey Munoz in a 177-pound catchweight fight.

You might remember Cochrane from his appearance on “The Ultimate Fighter 15.” He was eliminated by current lightweight contender James Vick while attempting to qualify to get into the house. He has also fought for promotions such as Bellator, Titan Fighting Championship, and more. He holds an MMA record of 32-13.

He’ll face Hendricks, a retired former 170-pound mixed martial artist in the UFC. The 35-year-old called it a career with a record of 18-8, exiting the UFC losing five of his last six fights. “WBKFF: Rise of the Titans” will air on FITE TV tomorrow. The event kicks off with a free preliminary card beginning at 8:30 P.M. ET. The pay-per-view (PPV) portion of the event begins at 10 P.M. ET.

What are your thoughts on Hendricks making his debut for bare-knuckle boxing?