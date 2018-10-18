Johny Hendricks Says He Was Done Before Bare-Knuckle Opportunity

Johny Hendricks says he truly was finished with combat sports before the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation called.

Hendricks is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. For a while, “Big Rigg” looked like a world beater with many fans even believing he should’ve been awarded a decision win over Georges St-Pierre. After winning the UFC title in his first bout with Robbie Lawler, Hendricks went 2-6. It’s one of the fastest declines the sport has seen at an elite level.

Johny Hendricks Isn’t Done Quite Yet

Hendricks is set to go one-on-one with Brennan Ward under the WBKFF banner on Nov. 9. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Hendricks explained why he feels rejuvenated under a different set of circumstances:

“I’ll tell you the God’s honest truth: I was done. I didn’t want to do it, but (my manager) Jason (House), he called me and said these guys are interested. I’ve always wanted to try boxing. It just one of those things that sounds like so much fun. All I have to do is work on my hands. And if I ever get back to the MMA world, just think how much better my hands are going to be.”

MMA News will provide results and highlights of Hendricks vs. Ward when they become available next month. Ward is certainly no slouch as he’s a Bellator veteran, who has competed for the middleweight title.

Do you think Johny Hendricks can find success in the world of bare-knuckle fighting and will you watch?