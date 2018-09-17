Johny Hendricks To Debut In Bareknuckle Boxing

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will continue fighting. Not in the arena of mixed martial arts (MMA), however. “Bigg Rigg” will be competing as a bareknuckle boxer. This is the latest fad in the combat sports world, which has drawn interest from several former MMA fighters.

Fight Book MMA reports that Hendricks will be competing at the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) event on November 9th in Casper, Wyoming. He will be fighting former Bellator MMA fighter Brennan Ward. Also on the card will be a fight between former MMA stars Chris Leben and Phil Baroni.

Hendricks hasn’t fought since his UFC 217 defeat to Paulo Costa. He subsequently retired from MMA, noting he was fed up with the way the sport was being judged. Ward’s last fight took place a year prior, as he was submitted by Fernando Gonzalez at Bellator 182.

What do you make of Hendricks’ bareknuckle boxing debut?