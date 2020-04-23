Jon Anik Believes UFC 249 Will Indeed Be Held On May 9

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik feels the UFC will be able to pull off its planned May 9 event.

On April 18, the UFC was scheduled to hold an event inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. It was set to be UFC 249 featuring an interim lightweight title bout as the headliner. It wasn’t meant to be as pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California forced the card to be postponed.

Jon Anik Confident In UFC 249’s May 9 Status

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com‘s Mike Bohn during a Q&A session, Anik explained why he feels UFC 249 will actually go through this time.

“I do think we’re going to have a show on May 9,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “I feel pretty convicted in that. I would say a 9/10 (odds it happens), if you will. I live in Florida, so those reports aren’t bothering me any. Big picture, I think it’s just about getting the staff and the fighters to wherever this location is. I feel like if any company can do it (the UFC can). I feel like all their ducks are in a row. May 9 can’t come soon enough so we can prove we can do a show safely and healthy and come out the other side.”

UFC 249 will reportedly take place in Florida. The state has deemed sporting events on a national level “essential.” The Florida State Boxing Commission informed MMAFighting that they are prepared to regulate sporting events as long as the proper precautions are in place.

Of course, the sporting world has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. MMA certainly hasn’t been an exception. Numerous promotions such as the UFC, Bellator, Cage Warriors, KSW, and more have had to postpone events. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 249 and live coverage should the event actually take place.