Play-By-Play Ace Jon Anik Confirms EA Sports UFC 4

EA Sports UFC 4 has been confirmed.

Since nabbing exclusive rights to publish UFC video games, EA Sports has been full tilt. EA Sports UFC 1 was released on PS4 and Xbox One back in June 2014. Since that time, the publisher has released two more mainline UFC titles and one mobile effort.

Jon Anik Spills The Beans On EA Sports UFC 4

While many fans have anticipated a fourth UFC game from EA Sports, it hasn’t been made official yet. That didn’t stop UFC’s play-by-play ace Jon Anik from spilling the beans on Twitter:

In New York City starting the voiceovers for EA Sports UFC 4 but we just finished taping @AnikFlorianPod and it will be up in about 10 minutes. Appreciate your patience… #UFCPhiladelphia #Gaethje — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) April 1, 2019

“In New York City starting the voiceovers for EA Sports UFC 4 but we just finished taping [Anik & Florian Podcast] and it will be up in about 10 minutes. Appreciate your patience.”

EA Sports dived into the MMA video game genre back in Oct. 2010. The publisher nabbed rights to publish a game using the Strikeforce banner and its fighters. At the time, UFC games were published by THQ. UFC president Dana White used to bash EA Sports for not giving the promotion a chance when they were first approached about publishing a video game.

Are you excited for EA Sports UFC 4 and if so, what changes are you hoping for?