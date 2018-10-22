Jon Anik Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With UFC

Jon Anik signs a new deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Since Mike Goldberg was ousted from the UFC at the end of 2016, Anik has been the main play-by-play commentator for the promotion. The UFC feels they’ve made the right choice and have locked up Anik for another four years.

Jon Anik Stays With UFC

Anik made the reveal to MMAJunkie.com. Here’s what he had to say on the contract extension:

“It’s a multi-year extension, and it’s very exciting for me to be able to be a part of this new era with ESPN. I think, as a lot of people know, that’s where I sort of cut my teeth in television and radio, and that’s where I really starting covering mixed martial arts back in 2007 and 2008, so it sort of feels like we’re coming full-circle a little bit. Now, 10 years later, the UFC and ESPN have the whole domestic package aligned, so it’s a good time, you know, and I didn’t make it a secret – I mean, this is where I wanted to be. This has become the foremost passion in my life, and I just couldn’t imagine my life without UFC being a big part of it. I’m thankful that it got done and just excited to continue to hit the ground running.”

Anik will be in familiar territory when the UFC’s deal with ESPN begins. Anik was an ESPN anchor and the host of MMA Live. Anik also did commentary for Bellator early in the promotion’s life.

Do you like Jon Anik’s commentary?