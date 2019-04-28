Jon Fitch: There’s A ‘Good Chance’ Bellator 220 Was My Last Fight

Jon Fitch may have had his final professional mixed martial arts bout.

Fitch competed for the Bellator welterweight title last night (April 27) against Rory MacDonald. The bout also served as the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. After five rounds of action, the bout was ruled a majority draw. Because Fitch could not dethrone MacDonald, he has been eliminated from the tournament.

Jon Fitch Considers Retirement

If Fitch were to win the Grand Prix, he had plans to go for the middleweight title before riding off into the sunset. Now that he’s failed to capture the 170-pound championship, Fitch puts his fighting future into question (via MMAFighting.com):

“I didn’t lose, so I don’t know if I should keep that promise. But there’s a good chance it’s my last time. Now, if I got offered the Neiman Gracie fight, it’ll be hard to turn down a chance to win $1 million (which goes to the winner of the current eight-man Bellator welterweight tournament). I thought I did enough to win. The judges didn’t see it the way I saw it. Two judges had it a draw and one thought I won, so I thought I won. It was a good performance. I got a few stitches to take home with me.”

If Fitch decides to call it a career, he’ll exit with a 32-7-2, 1 NC record. He’s also a former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) welterweight champion.

Do you think it’s time for Jon Fitch to retire?