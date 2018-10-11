Jon Fitch Preparing For Best Rory MacDonald Despite Mousasi Loss

Jon Fitch isn’t about to let Rory MacDonald’s lopsided loss to Gegard Mousasi impact his preparation.

MacDonald is set to defend his Bellator welterweight title against Fitch at a date to be determined. It’ll be part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. MacDonald was crushed in his bid to become a two-division champion, falling to Mousasi via second-round TKO. While the bout wasn’t close, Fitch won’t forget that he’s dealing with one of the best 170-pounders in the world.

Jon Fitch Keeps His Focus

Fitch recently spoke to BJPenn.com. The former PFL welterweight champion said that no matter what he saw in MacDonald’s last fight, he knows what “Red King” is capable of:

“They were bouncing around different ideas, and ultimately the settled on the Rory matchup. Best case scenario really. You get paid more when you have the belt so might as well fight for the belt first in the tournament. You know, I think (the loss to Mousasi) will be in the back of his head a little bit. I will be preparing for the best Rory MacDonald, so I’m not letting anything, delusion me. I gotta be prepared.”

The Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix got started with a trilogy bout between former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov. Lima won the fight via fifth-round submission to advance in the tournament. Other first-round matches set to take place are Michael Page vs. Paul Daley and Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth.

Do you think Jon Fitch can pull off the upset against Rory MacDonald?