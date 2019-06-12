Jon Fitch Explains Why He Is The Backup Fighter At Bellator 222

In the main event of Bellator 222, the welterweight title is on the line as Rory MacDonald looks to defend it against Neiman Gracie. There, the winner will also advance to the finals of the Welterweight Grand Prix.

But, given MacDonald’s comments after his controversial draw to Jon Fitch where he said he can’t hurt anyone anymore, Bellator is taking precaution for this fight. They have brought in Fitch to serve as a backup fighter, sources told MMANews. Meaning, the 41-year-old will weigh-in on Thursday and if anything happens to the main event he steps in.

Why Jon Fitch was brought in was simple.

“They asked me to be ready in case Rory didn’t show,” Fitch told MMANews over text message. “Just weigh-in and see what happens.”

However, Bellator told MMANews that both MacDonald and Gracie are in New York City and the fight is still on. So, the only way Fitch gets in is if either MacDonald or Gracie miss weight.

Fitch, as mentioned, is coming off the draw to MacDonald. Before that, he beat Paul Daley by decision in his first Bellator fight.

Bellator 222 goes down from Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 7 with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.