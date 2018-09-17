Jon Jones and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Reunite For Staredown (Photo)

Jon Jones and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson have reunited. The pair were once slated to fight each other in the main event of UFC 187 back in 2015. Unfortunately, a long spiral of legal issues with Jones prevented that fight from happening. In fact, it marked the beginning of Daniel Cormier’s 205-pound title run.

He stepped in for Jones and defeated Johnson to win the vacated title. Since then, Jones has found himself in hot water with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Johnson has since retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition and is working on getting swole in the gym.

The former UFC light heavyweight rivals, who have always been chummy with each other, recently ran into one another in Las Vegas. They were in attendance for the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding event that took place over the weekend. Jones and Johnson took a friendly photo in which they stared each other down:

Who do you think would win a potential fight between Jones and Johnson?