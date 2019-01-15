Jon Jones’ Pee Won’t Stop Anthony Smith From Eyeing UFC Gold

Anthony Smith says he doesn’t care whether or not Jon Jones is fighting clean or dirty.

Smith is set to challenge Jones for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold on March 2. The light heavyweight title clash is expected to serve as UFC 235’s main event. It all depends on whether or not Jones can get licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Anthony Smith Isn’t Allowing Question Marks Surrounding Jon Jones Stop Him

Jones’ UFC 232 drug test results came back clean, but some are still skeptical over the whole “pulsing effect” result for turinabol ahead of that event. Throw in the fact that Jones has failed two drug tests under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), and some still don’t trust that Jones is a clean fighter. Smith appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and made it clear that he’s gunning for gold no matter what (via MMAMania.com):

“I don’t know, I think that the definition of a clean fighter has become mighty grey in the last six months. And it didn’t used to be like that, it was pretty black and white. If you had a banned substance in your body you were dirty and you were cheating. But for whatever reason, that’s not the narrative everyone is going by anymore. Honestly, I don’t care. At this point I got what I have been working for my entire career and it’s going to take more than Jon Jones’ pee to change my mind. I’m in there, I’m going. It wouldn’t matter what you told me. Right now there is nothing that would stop me from fighting Jon Jones. If you told me he was fighting with a shiv in his jock strap, I’m still going in.”

