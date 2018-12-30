Jon Jones Apologizes To Reporter Following UFC 232

Jon Jones has offered an apology to a reporter and it has been accepted.

Jones turned in a stellar performance against Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. “Bones” was able to stay out of Gustafsson’s range and was quicker to his strikes. Once Jones got Gustafsson to the ground in the third round, he teed off for the knockout victory.

Jon Jones Admits He Disrespected Reporter & Apologizes

Jones took some heat for his response to PED-related questions asked by Kimura.se’s Izabelle Kostic during a pre-fight presser. Jones told Kostic, “you suck. Better journalism. Have you been listening?” During the post-fight press conference, Jones apologized to Kostic (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Sister here with the camera, I was extremely disrespectful to you and I’m sincerely sorry. I was ready to fight and I felt maybe a little of an attack, and I was not in the mood to lose. I was just not in the mood to lose, not even a verbal argument. I’m so sorry for disrespecting you.”

Kostic took to her Twitter account to accept Jones’ apology:

I appreciated @jonbones apology tonight. Chose to be the bigger man. Congrats champ. — Izabelle Kostic (@ezflonko) December 30, 2018

Jones was still a bit fired up after UFC 232 and Anthony Smith was caught in the crossfire. While Smith kept things civil, Jones said that “Lionheart” should prove he’s ready for a title opportunity rather than use the FOX platform to ask for one. Jones later apologized for that too.

Do you think the Jon Jones scrutiny will ever ease up?