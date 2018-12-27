Jon Jones No Longer Cares About Having Asterisk Next To His Name

Jon Jones says that he’s stopped worrying about whether or not people doubt he’s a clean fighter.

Jones is set to do battle against Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday night (Dec. 29), but once again the big talk going into the fight is on a drug test. A trace amount of turinabol was found in Jones’ system. The Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear Jones to compete in Las Vegas, but the California State Athletic Commission approved Jones’ license. Now UFC 232 will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Jon Jones Isn’t Concerned With An Asterisk

There are some who feel that Jones has been given multiple chances and isn’t a clean fighter. Jones has maintained his innocence and during the final UFC 232 pre-fight press conference, he made it clear that he isn’t bothered by anyone putting an asterisk next to his name (via MMAFighting.com’s Twitter account):

“I was afraid of an asterisk next to my career when I was uneducated. As I’m learning what this really is, I’m mad that it was even mentioned. I mean it’s invisible. You can’t take a picogram. … I know what I’ve done. After beating Gustafsson, I’ll be right be on track as being one of the all-time greats. I believe that in my heart no matter who believes in me or not.”

UFC 232 will also feature a women’s featherweight clash between champion Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. If Nunes wins, then she’ll become the first female two-division champion in UFC history as she is the reigning women’s bantamweight title holder.

