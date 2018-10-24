Jon Jones Believes He Could Hang With The Best After Two Years Of Boxing Training

There’s no doubt that Jon Jones is amongst the most gifted mixed martial artists to have ever stepped into a UFC Octagon. “Bones” only has one loss on his MMA record, and it came by way of disqualification for utilizing illegal elbows. Throughout his career, Jones has shown dominance over some of the sports’ greatest of all time.

He has earned victories over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, and many more. Currently, he prepares to rematch Gustafsson from their initial fight in 2013. They’ll headline UFC 232 in December from Las Vegas, with the light heavyweight title on the line. Jones would certainly love to reclaim the UFC’s 205-pound title.

However, his combat sports aspirations don’t end there. Should the opportunity arise for Jones to compete in boxing, he already has an idea in mind that could set him up for success. Speaking to “JW Raw”, Jones discussed the possibility of competing in the squared circle.

He believes if he hired several boxing coaches to work with him for two years, he could hang with the best in the world inside the ring (via MMA NYTT):

“When I started doing MMA, I found myself in the UFC about nine months after my first practice so I’m aware that I have a mind for fighting,” Jones said. “I believe that if I were to hire the right people to be around me, that’s maybe four boxing coaches.

“That’s what the guys at the highest levels [have]. Hire guys to come in here and we spend two years focusing on boxing and only boxing, I believe I’d be able to compete with the best in the world.”

What do you think about Jones’ comments regarding boxing?