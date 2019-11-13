Jon Jones Believes He Will ‘Pick Apart’ Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones has his eyes set on Dominick Reyes for his next title defense and the light heavyweight champion isn’t impressed by his skillset.

Although Reyes is undefeated, Jones says there is nothing about his game that is intimidating and he is only dangerous for the first round. After that, “Bones” expects to dominate the rising contender.

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

“Submit him,” a fan asked. Jones then replied with the following:

Jon Jones is coming off of a split-decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239, in a much closer fight than many expected. Before that, he beat Anthony Smith by decision to defend his belt after winning it at UFC 232 after his return from suspension.

Dominick Reyes, meanwhile, is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Chris Weidman. Before that, he narrowly beat Volkan Oezdemir by split-decision. He is currently 12-0 as a pro including being 6-0 inside the Octagon.

The fight is expected to take place in early to mid-2020 assuming the UFC gives Reyes the next title shot which Jones wants him to get. If the fight happens, Jones expects a dominating performance.