Jon Jones Listed As Sizable Betting Favorite Over Anthony Smith

The early betting odds are in for UFC 235’s planned main event.

UFC 235 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2. The UFC plans to have Jon Jones in the main event defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith. It all depends on whether or not Jones can get licensed in the state of Nevada.

Early Betting Odds Favor Jon Jones

Many won’t be surprised to find out that betting odds have already surfaced for the fight. Perhaps just as unsurprising is the fact that “Bones” is a solid favorite to win. Bovada (via Best Fight Odds), has Jones as a -600 favorite over the +400 Smith. This is an even bigger increase for Jones than last night when he was the +500 favorite with Smith having sat at +350.

As mentioned, Jones must be able to obtain a license to fight in the state of Nevada before the fight can be made official for UFC 235. The reason why it’s such a hot topic is the fact that UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to California as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wouldn’t let Jones compete after a trace amount of turinabol was found in his system. UFC president Dana White has said he’d be “blown away” if the NSAC doesn’t grant Jones a license.

UFC 235’s scheduled co-headliner is a welterweight title clash between champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman. While Woodley wanted a bout with Colby Covington, being the co-headliner of a PPV headlined by Jones doesn’t seem like a bad deal. It’ll be Woodley’s fifth title defense.

