Michael Bisping Says Daniel Cormier Would’ve Beaten Jon Jones At UFC 239

Jones successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight gold on July 6 against Thiago Santos. Much has been made over Jones’ split decision win. While Santos wasn’t given much of a chance outside of one devastating strike, “Marreta” went the distance and even took a scorecard. Some including interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya expressed belief that Jones is slowing down.

Bisping Shares Belief That ‘DC’ Would’ve Beaten Jones At UFC 239

Bisping weighed in on the UFC 239 main event during the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast. “The Count” said he feels things would’ve been far different if Jones was standing across from Cormier on Saturday night:

“Everybody talks about the greatest of all time and when he burst onto the scene he was impressive man. He was so impressive, nobody could hang with him. But now increasingly people are hanging with him time and time again. And I’ll say it. No disrespect to the guy, I’m not trying to be a hater. ‘DC’ would’ve beaten Jon Jones on Saturday night. The Jon Jones that showed up there to fight Thiago Santos, he would’ve beaten.”

Bisping isn’t sold on the notion that Jones is losing his touch, however. “The Count” thinks that the light heavyweight division is starting to find ways to be more effective against the pound-for-pound king.

“I’m not saying Jones is getting worse I’m just saying, well it’s clearly evident [fighters are catching up to him]. His fight against Gustafsson at the end of last year, that was great because Gustafsson took him to a very close decision and he went out there and he beat him. And I thought, ‘wow look at that, so impressive of Jones.’ He never lets somebody have a good fight with him twice. Because the first fight with ‘DC’ was pretty close, the second one he finishes him with a head kick. Picograms or not. First fight with Gustafsson was very close, second fight he finishes him. I’m like, ‘wow man he learns a lot.’

“Then he fights Anthony Smith and listen Anthony was very defensive, but it went to a decision. And then he fights Thiago Santos. These are two guys that both used to fight at middleweight by the way. And Santos did good.”

Do you think the light heavyweight division is catching up to Jon Jones?