Jon Jones Breaks Silence On UFC 232 Controversy

Jon Jones has broken his silence following today’s news of his latest run-in with USADA.

Earlier today, news broke that a USADA-administered test found a trace amount of turinabol in Jon Jones’ system, which prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to decide not to clear Jones for the UFC 232 main event vs. Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight championship. As a result, the event will now be taking place inside The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

USADA has released a statement about the matter and have concluded that the trace of turinabol found in the test results were of residuals of Jones’s 2017 test and thereby decided not to sanction Jones. As you might imagine, the reaction to today’s news has been met with incredulity, outrage, and confusion. Many fighters have addressed the issue, including fighters unaware of the event’s relocation prior to learning of the news on social media and, of course, long-time nemesis of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier. Now, Jon Jones has broken his silence and provided both a mission statement and a message of gratitude:

“I’m focused on achieving my ultimate goal of reclaiming my Light Heavyweight title,” Jones posted on his Twitter account Sunday night. “I have willingly submitted to every USADA test in the lead up to this fight and USADA has confirmed what I’ve been saying all along, that I’m a clean athlete.

“I sincerely thank the California State Athletic Commission and Andy Foster for doing the right thing and supporting me through this process. I cannot wait to fight Alex Gustafsson this Saturday December 29th at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood.”

Jon Jones would then leave with a parting phrase to the world and his circumstances:

“Can’t bend me, can’t break me.”

