Jon Jones Calls Colby Covington A ‘Rotten Individual’

Jon Jones has a lot to say about Colby Covington and none of it is favorable.

Jones is the UFC light heavyweight champion, while Covington will be challenging for the welterweight gold. Despite the huge gap in their weight classes, both men have been involved in a personal feud. That’s because Jones and Covington were once friends and roommates in college. Once Covington found his gift of gab, he targeted many fighters including Jones.

Jones Rips Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter spoke to Jones, who attended the UFC 247 press conference last night (Dec. 13). “Bones” gave his take on who Covington truly is as a person (via BJPenn.com).

Jon Jones on (former roommate) Colby Covington: "I've made a lot of mistakes and if I can say someone's not a good person, it must go a long way, because I'm sure there's a lot of people who don't think I'm a good person. Colby is a rotten individual." pic.twitter.com/a5YFrzQsLt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 13, 2019

“Umm, you know Colby is not a good person,” Jon Jones responded. “At the end of the day, he’s not a good person. There is a reason why almost everybody who spends time with him – don’t like him. Woodley, Masvidal and myself. You know I lived with Colby. I’ve mad a lot of mistakes, and if I can say someone is not a good person, then it must go a long way right? Because I am sure there is a lot of people who don’t think I am a good person. Colby is a rotten individual. I think as people get to know him over the years they’ll see.”

Jones went on to say that Covington showed his true colors once their friendship was over.

“Oh Colby man… I don’t want to get into, I don’t want to go back to living with him and the person he became once we weren’t friends. He’s just a very dark kid. Now he has money, and I feel sorry for the people around him honestly.”

Tonight, Covington meets UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 in Las Vegas. Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas.