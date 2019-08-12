Jon Jones Claims There Will Be No Third Fight With Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones has poured cold water on the idea of a third bout with Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier are heated rivals, who have had two encounters inside the Octagon. Back in Jan. 2015, “Bones” earned a unanimous decision victory over “DC.” Jones initially earned a knockout victory in their rematch, but he was popped for turinabol and the result was changed to a No Contest.

Jones Shuts Down Third Bout With Cormier

Jones took to his Twitter account to explain why a third bout with Cormier won’t come to fruition.

I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

“I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been.”

I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, Im dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already) — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

“I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, I’m dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already).”

Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 12, 2019

“Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast.”

Cormier is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in a rematch. The title bout will take place this Saturday night (Aug. 17) in the main event of UFC 241. As for Jones, he made a successful light heavyweight title defense against Thiago Santos.