Jon Jones: “Comeback Season Begins Now”

Jon Jones is ready for his return. A little over a month from today, he will be officially cleared to do so, after USADA’s decision came down the pike Wednesday evening. USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart released a statement regarding the decision:

“The independent arbitrator found that Jon Jones was not intentionally cheating in this case, and while we thought 18-months was the appropriate sanction given the other circumstances of the case, we respect the arbitrator’s decision and believe that justice was served,” USADA Tygart said. “This case is another strong reminder that athletes need to be extremely cautious about the products and supplements they use to ensure they are free of prohibited substances.”

Now, moments after the news has been made public, Jon Jones has wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on the decision:

“It’s difficult to express myself at this moment but I can definitely say my heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation,” Jones shared in an Instagram post. “I want to thank all of you who have stood by me during the toughest stretch of my life. It has meant the world to me and always will. But now is the time to shift the focus front and center to the road ahead. Greatness is what I’m chasing and the path to reclaiming my throne is now officially open. Comeback Season begins now.”

The last time Jon Jones competed was in July of 2017 when he faced Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 in a bout which is now recorded as a no contest. The next time he will fight has been rumored to be at UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. Rumor also has it that we may find out if this return date is true come tomorrow afternoon during the UFC 229 Press Conference.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones face in the first contest of “comeback season?”