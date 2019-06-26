Jon Jones Comments On Sean O’Malley’s Run-ins With USADA

Jon Jones is showing support for Sean O’Malley, who is having a difficult time returning to action due to drug testing results.

O’Malley was scheduled to compete on the massive UFC 229 card back in Oct. 2018. “Sugar” was going to face Jose Quinonez, but was forced off the card. O’Malley was popped for ostarine. He accepted a reduced sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but was flagged again ahead of his planned UFC 239 bout with Marlon Vera.

Jon Jones Weighs In On Sean O’Malley Situation

O’Malley claims that all signs point to the substance found in his system being residual. Jones has also dealt with a pulsing effect after turinabol entered his system. The UFC light heavyweight kingpin told MMAJunkie.com that he hopes O’Malley can prove his innocence:

“It doesn’t make me feel good (knowing someone else is going through the a similar issue). I know how stressful it can be to be in his situation. I hope that he is a clean athlete and he is able to prove that. I think he’s great for the sport. He’s extremely entertaining. He’s different, and that’s what we need. I won’t be one of those athletes to revel or celebrate someone else’s sadness. I wish nothing but the best for him. I hope that he can figure it all out.”

O’Malley has been out of action since March 2018 due to his drug testing issues. Many have high hopes for “Sugar,” who emerged through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on O’Malley’s ordeal with USADA.