Jon Jones Confident He’ll Put GOAT Talk To Rest If He Wins Second UFC Title

Jon Jones is looking to end the GOAT conversation.

“Bones” is considered one of, if not the best fighter of all-time, but knows he can cement his case if he wins a second UFC title. Jones is the youngest UFC champion and his only loss is because of disqualification. He has also beaten some of the top fighters like Daniel Cormier, Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, and Glover Teixeira among others.

For Jones, he thinks how he will cement his case is to win a second UFC title and says the move is inevitable.

“In order to put a lot of this pound-for-pound or who’s the greatest conversation to rest, I’m going to have to maybe obtain a second belt in a different weight class,” Jon Jones said on ESPN‘s First Take (via BJPENN.com). “I think that’ll really set me apart from a lot of guys. The move is inevitable. I’m only getting better as a professional. I think I’m at a place, I have the team around me now that can get me to that weight class in a safe and healthy way, I’m excited for when it does happen.”

If he does indeed move up to heavyweight, Jon Jones is confident he will have success due to the fact he will have a speed advantage.

“I see nothing but good things. I’ve been competing against my brothers my whole life who are both bigger than me, both Super Bowl champions, and I feel like I’m ready for that lane. Light heavyweight fighters, we are truly the most versatile while being strong, fast and athletic. It’s the most dangerous weight class in my opinion. Guys big enough to knock you out but still more athletic enough and agile enough to do some really extraordinary things. It’s a tough weight class. In a way, me moving up to heavyweight could be easier for me cause I’m just used to a much faster pace of fighting.”

Before Jones can think of moving up in weight and fighting for the heavyweight belt, he will need to beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.