UFC Champion Jon Jones Confronted By Chi Lewis-Parry (Video)

Jon Jones and Chi Lewis-Parry got into a verbal spat in person.

Jones made an appearance at Bodypower UK 2019. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight greeted fans when Lewis-Parry made some remarks to “Bones” and approached his table. Security stepped in before things escalated.

Lewis-Parry Confronts Jones & Is Escorted Away

Full Reptile posted a video of the confrontation between Lewis-Parry and Jones:

Lewis-Parry helped Daniel Cormier prepare for Jones during their rivalry. He actually broke his hand during a sparring session with “DC.” In the past Lewis-Parry has ripped into Jones, calling him “classless” and a “compulsive liar.”

For those unaware of Lewis-Parry’s combat sports background, he was a heavyweight kickboxer under the Glory Kickboxing banner. He’s made the transition to mixed martial arts with a record of 7-0-1, 2 NC.

Cormier has expressed his desire to fight Jones a third time. Despite being the reigning heavyweight champion, Cormier insists on fighting Jones at light heavyweight once again. Cormier is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241.

Jones is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos on July 6. The bout will headline UFC 239 in Las Vegas, Nevada.