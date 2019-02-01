Jon Jones: It’ll Take ‘Serious’ Convincing To Fight Cormier At Heavyweight

Jon Jones wouldn’t mind fighting Daniel Cormier again at 205 pounds, but he needs to see a lot of green if the bout takes place at heavyweight.

Jones is scheduled to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith on March 2. The title bout will headline UFC 235 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Smith has certainly earned his opportunity, many are already looking past this fight.

Jones Responds To Dana White

UFC president Dana White recently said that he expects Jones vs. Cormier III to happen. “Bones” found out about White’s comments during his interview with MMAFighting‘s Marc Raimondi. Jones had the following response:

“He said that? Did he? Well, bring out the checkbook Dana. Let’s make it happen. I’ll definitely do it for the right number. I’ll definitely do it. At 205 it’s like a no brainer that I’d do it. I mean, I’m there to fight the next best guy but to fight at heavyweight I think it would take some serious convincing.”

Officially, Jones is 1-0, 1 NC against Cormier. “Bones” earned a unanimous decision victory over Cormier in their first encounter back in Jan. 2015. Their rematch took place back in July 2017. Jones initially won the bout via third-round knockout, but the fight result was changed to a No Contest when Jones popped for turinabol. Since that time, Jones has been under the microscope when it comes to anti-doping.

If Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III happens, which weight class makes the most sense?