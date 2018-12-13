Jon Jones Comments On Being Re-Licensed In California

Jon Jones is pleased with the California State Athletic Commission’s (CSAC) ruling on his fighting future in “The Golden State.”

Earlier this week, a hearing was held to determine Jones’ status when it comes to fighting in the state of California. Jones was popped for turinabol in an in-competition UFC 214 drug test. His rematch against Daniel Cormier took place in Anaheim. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) gave Jones a reduced suspension on the condition that he provides the organization “creditable substantial assistance.”

Jon Jones Reacts To Recent Ruling

The CSAC decided to re-license Jones at the conclusion of the hearing. VADA was also suggested as an option for Jones to further prove he’s a clean fighter, although testing under that system is not mandatory. Jones took to Instagram to react:

“Sometimes you have to spend a little money to make a little money. I must say, for the most part I’m happy with the way things went with the California State Athletic Commission yesterday. I’m a trained and licensed killer ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.”

Jones is set to take on Alexander Gustafsson for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The rematch will take place on Dec. 29 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll serve as UFC 232’s main event.

Do you think Jon Jones will avoid failed drug tests going forward?