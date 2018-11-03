Jon Jones Picks Daniel Cormier To Win At UFC 230

Jon Jones may not like Daniel Cormier, but he admits he feels “DC” is too well rounded for Derrick Lewis.

Tonight (Nov. 3), Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense.

Jon Jones Predicts A Successful Title Defense For Daniel Cormier

After yesterday’s UFC 232 pre-fight press conference, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani caught up with Jones. “Bones” said he thinks Cormier pulls off the win tonight (via BJPenn.com):

“I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis. I’ve got to say that. He’s hilarious. I do have DC winning the fight. DC is very fast. For his frame, you wouldn’t assume that he’s fast but he’s quick and very well rounded and that’s the key to being on top at this game. You’ve got to be able to do everything and that’s what DC has done very well, so DC’s going to win more than likely.”

Jones is scheduled to meet Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight title on Dec. 29. The bout will headline UFC 232 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once the bout begins, Cormier will be stripped of the 205-pound gold.

