Jon Jones Declines Suggested VADA Testing

Jon Jones will not be undergoing the suggested VADA testing procedure.

Jones was re-licensed by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) last week. Commissioner Martha Shen-Urquidez suggested that “Bones” undergo VADA testing to prove once and for all that he’s a clean fighter. “Bones” contemplated whether or not he wanted to do that pending more research on VADA’s testing procedures.

Jon Jones Will Not Undergo VADA Testing

CSAC executive director Andy Foster informed MMAJunkie.com that Jones has declined the recommendation. Here is what Shen-Urquidez said while suggesting VADA testing during Jones’ hearing:

“I, for one, would like to put the doubts to sleep and to put them away once and for all. And for people to believe you, that you are that talented and that you are the greatest, and that you can win a fight just clean, and that this is Jon Jones, and to put those doubts away once and for all.”

Jones has failed drug tests for both UFC 200 and UFC 214 under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones insists that he doesn’t know how turinabol entered his body for the UFC 214 drug test. He blamed his UFC 200 drug test failure on male enhancement pills.

Jones is set to take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from their 2013 bout on Dec. 29. This bout will be contested for the soon-to-be vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The light heavyweight title clash will serve as UFC 232’s main event.

