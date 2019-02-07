Jon Jones Dispels Israel Adesanya Comparisons

Israel Adesanya has been receiving a lot of comparisons to his upcoming opponent, Anderson Silva, as of late. However, there’s also another name he has been compared to quite often recently. That name being UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Speaking to the UFC recently, Jones addressed the recent comparisons to “Stylebender”.

Other than their frame and the color of their skin, Jones doesn’t really believe there are too many similarities (via MMA Mania):

“We have similar body types and we’re both black,” Jones said. “And that’s about it. I don’t think we fight alike, I don’t think we fight similar. I do a lot of wrestling, heavy ground-and-pound, a lot of submissions – I strike in both stances, I feel like our games are very different.

“But I do respect him, a lot. I think he is going to be a force to be reckoned with. He is great for the sport, great talker and he finishes fights. He is a very exciting young man.”

Adesanya will take on Silva in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat. February 9, 2019) UFC 234 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. As for Jones, he will be defending his championship in the main event of UFC 235. That PPV goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019.

What do you think about Jones’ reaction to comparisons to Adesanya?