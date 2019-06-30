Jon Jones Doesn’t Care if Hamill Loss is Overturned

After it was reported that Dana White was looking to overturn Jon Jones’s only MMA loss to Matt Hamill, opinions began to be voiced on the matter, including from Matt Hamill himself, who took a shot at Jon Jones for his past drug test failures in hoping for a “clean” Jon Jones in a potential rematch. Jones then responded to the blindsiding comment but did not lend his on if his fight should be overturned. In a recent appearance on the It’s Time podcast, Jones reflected on the matter:

“I’ve learned not to care about it,” Jones said. “I feel like sometimes when a fighter is undefeated, they start to fight to protect this undefeated record instead of taking on new challenges and risking taking on scary guys. So there is some good in not technically being called that undefeated fighter, but I do also understand that on the promotional side, there’s so much Dana White could do with marketing his light heavyweight champion as this undefeated fighter. It just makes it a bigger deal to the rest of the world.

“If (the loss is overturned), that’d be great. But if not, I’ve already gotten comfortable with that Matt Hamill loss experience. At the end of the day, it was my mistake, and it was a good learning experience for me.”

The disqualification to Hamill took place 10 years ago due to illegal 12-6 elbows. Jon Jones had dominated the fight prior to the disqualification and was not issued a warning, but there is no disputing that the elbows thrown were illegal. For the record, Jones is not interested in a rematch with Matt Hamill, but he will be looking to avoid his second official loss at UFC 239 this Saturday, July 6, when defends the light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you believe Jon Jones’s disqualification loss to Matt Hamill should be overturned?