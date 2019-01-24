Jon Jones Not Facing Punishment For Steroid Metabolite Found In UFC 232 VADA Test

Jon Jones will not be punished for a trace amount of Turinabol showing up in his Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) test.

Back in July 2017, Jones was popped for Turinabol following UFC 214. “Bones” ended up taking a lighter punishment than some had anticipated as the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) didn’t believe Jones had a reason to intentionally take performance enhancing drugs. Fast forward to a pre-fight UFC 232 drug test and the Turinabol metabolite surfaced again. This time, USADA determined that this was a pulsing effect and the California State Athletic Commission reached the same conclusion.

Jon Jones Not Being Disciplined For VADA Test

As part of the agreement to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to California, Jones had to undergo VADA testing. Once again, a trace amount of turinabol popped up. In a statement, CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster said the same conclusion has been reached (via MMAFighting.com):

“I spoke with the scientists. They stand by their original statement. Nothing has changed. We’ve already punished Jon Jones for the M3 metabolite, which is a long-term metabolite. There’s no grounds to charge somebody twice for the same violation.”

Foster later told our Damon Martin the following:

“The lab director said it’s not a new administration. It’s the same marker.”

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He regained the gold by defeating Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. Jones vs. Anthony Smith is currently the plan as UFC 235’s main event on March 2. In order to make it official, the Nevada State Athletic Commission would have to grant Jones his license.