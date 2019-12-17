Jon Jones Eager To Get His Hands On Dominick Reyes At UFC 247

Jon Jones says he isn’t looking past Dominick Reyes and that he’s actually itching to throw leather with him.

Jones will get that opportunity on Feb. 8. He’ll defend the UFC light heavyweight championship against Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. The action will be held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Jones Won’t Forget Reyes’ “Party Favors” Dig

Reyes knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston. After the fight, Reyes took a jab at Jones’ lifestyle. During the UFC 247 press conference, “Bones” made it clear that the dig hasn’t left his mind (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Dominick wins his last fight, from out of nowhere, we’ve never met in person, I’ve never shaken the guy’s hand, and then the guy, instead of being just cordial or being a martial artist or showing a degree of respect, he gets on the microphone, young and immature, and goes, ‘I don’t need party favors; I need the world title.’ That’s how it started,” Jones said. “But it’s all good. We’re here now. He got what he asked for, and I’m going to put my hands on him, and it’s going to be great.”

Jones went on to say that he’ll start 2020 by decimating Reyes any way he wants to.

“I know nothing about him, honestly,” Jones added. “I know nothing about him. I see the games that he wants to play with the insults, and I don’t really care. I don’t really care at the end of the day. My job is to destroy this dude and start focusing on 2020. I’m going to have a great 2020, and it’s going to start off by destroying Dominick. I don’t know what I want to do to him. I don’t know if I want to knock him out, choke him out, but oh, dude, I’m going to get him. I’m going to get him. I promise you guys.”