Jon Jones Explains Why He’s Willing to Move to Heavyweight to Fight Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones has always said heavyweight was in his future but there has never been a timeline when or if that will ever actually happen.

Many assumed after Jones laid waste to Alexander Gustafsson this past December that perhaps a trilogy with Daniel Cormier was on the horizon where he could fight for a second world championship while moving up to challenge for the heavyweight title.

Instead, Jones has stayed focused on light heavyweight where he ran roughshod over Anthony Smith for five rounds on Saturday night en route to a unanimous decision victory.

With potential challengers like Thiago Santos, Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker working their way up the ranks at light heavyweight, Jones still has options ahead of him for 205 pounds but there is still one fight that would get him up to heavyweight right away.

“I figure if I’m going to make the gamble, you might as well go extremely big,” Jones said at the UFC 235 post fight press conference about moving to heavyweight. “Go big or go home.

“A Brock Lesnar fight, extremely high risk and extremely high reward. I don’t really see me versus anyone that could bring in the numbers that me and Brock could bring in.”

Jones has teased a potential fight against Lesnar for at least the past year after he was asked about the current WWE superstar in an interview and “The Beast Incarnate” responded.

It appears Jones would be willing to move to heavyweight for the chance to face Lesnar, who undoubtedly has the star power to transform that into a massive super fight.

Still as much as Jones likes the idea of facing Lesnar, UFC president Dana White says there’s somebody else in front of him who is going to get the opportunity first.

“The Brock fight is [Daniel] Cormier’s,” White stated when deferring to the UFC heavyweight champion. “When Cormier’s healthy, that’s his fight. Plus Brock has WWE obligations right now or believe me he’d be calling me.”