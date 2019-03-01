Jon Jones: Fans Want Me To Go To Heavyweight So They Can See Me Lose

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones thinks that fans want him to go to heavyweight so they can see him lose.

If the UFC wants light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to move up to heavyweight for super fights, the promotion is going to have to bust open the checkbook. Wide open. Jones has been answering questions about a possible heavyweight move for quite some time now. In fact, he recently opted for a fight with Brock Lesnar over longtime rival Daniel Cormier if he were to jump up.

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 235 this weekend, Jones divulged he believes fans are so insistent on him moving up to heavyweight because there’s a higher chance he finally falls (via MMA Junkie):

“I think people want me to go to heavyweight because quite frankly they want to see me lose, or get close to it, or take some serious damage,” Jones said. “At heavyweight the risk goes up tremendously.

“These guys are a lot bigger than me and they say all the time: When you get a talented little guy versus a talented big guy, the odds are in the big guy’s favor. I think that’s the pressure. I don’t think it’s fair, really, because I’ve always been a light heavyweight. Despite who the champion’s been, I’ve never challenged anybody at heavyweight.

“I feel like I’ll move up to heavyweight on my own terms when I feel like the UFC is playing ball with me contractually to entertain that. No one has entertained any idea of switching the contract for any super fights, so, we’re just kind of stuck at this spot here fighting at light heavyweight.”

Jones will be making his first title defense since 2015 in the main event of tomorrow night’s (Sat. March 2, 2019) pay-per-view (PPV). He faces Anthony Smith, currently on a three-fight win streak, in the main event of UFC 235.

Do you think Jones will be moving up in weight anytime soon?