Jon Jones Feels Bout With Francis Ngannou Is ‘Inevitable’

Jon Jones is getting bored of the light heavyweight division and believes he’ll eventually take his talents to heavyweight against Francis Ngannou.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. “Bones” is in his second reign as the 205-pound king. In his current run, he’s successfully defended his gold against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos. Many have wondered what’s next for Jones, but he doesn’t appear to be too excited about defending his title again.

Jon Jones Thinks Francis Ngannou Fight Will Happen

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jones admitted that he isn’t intrigued by the current crop of light heavyweight contenders.

Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominic. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight https://t.co/Z3QTEpu2yr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominic. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight.”

Where did all the big names in the light heavyweight division go? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Where did all the big names in the light heavyweight division go?”

Jones even went as far as to wonder if leaving the sport of MMA and returning as a light heavyweight contender would get him excited about competing at 205 pounds again.

Sometimes I think about sitting out and just training for the next two years, then coming back and challenge in the light heavyweight who’s been the most dominant.. wouldn’t that be wild https://t.co/dINaJPatQD — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Sometimes I think about sitting out and just training for the next two years, then coming back and challenge in the light heavyweight who’s been the most dominant.. wouldn’t that be wild?”

While Dominick Reyes made a case for getting a title shot with his TKO win over Chris Weidman, Jones isn’t sold on the challenge.

Had a chip on my shoulder against Gus. Fighting Smith Santos Dominic??? I’m having a hard time even talking shit to this last dude. They all say the same lame shit.. I want a fight to be excited about — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Had a chip on my shoulder against Gus. Fighting Smith Santos Dominic?? I’m having a hard time even talking sh*t to this last dude. They all say the same lame sh*t.. I want a fight to be excited about.”

Finally, when asked about the possibility of fighting heavyweight title contender Ngannou, Jones said the following.

I feel like that fight is inevitable https://t.co/3r5Wvl6t93 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“I feel like that fight is inevitable.”