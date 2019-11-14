Jon Jones Says Fight Against Dominick Reyes Is Weeks Away

Jon Jones says his upcoming title defense against Dominick Reyes is very close to happening.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion went on social media to tell fans the fight announcement is imminent.

Just a few weeks away from my next fight, can’t wait for you guys to find out when. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

“Just a few weeks away from my next fight, can’t wait for you guys to find out when,” Jones wrote on social media.

After many fans were wondering who he meant, he gave a clue about who the person is.

OK, the person I’ll be fighting has something in common with Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier. https://t.co/f4jOEy1P6P — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

“OK, the person I’ll be fighting has something in common with Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier,” he responded.

It didn’t take long for fans to realize he was talking about Dominick Reyes, as all Reyes, Cormier, and Bader were undefeated when they fought Jones.

Ding ding ding!! https://t.co/0ZaohmUblQ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

“Ding ding ding!!,” he added.

Dominick Reyes, of course, is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston. Before that, he edged out a split-decision over Volkan Oezdemir.

When this fight may take place is to be seen, but Jon Jones says it is just weeks away which is most likely early 2020. Yet, the UFC has yet to announce or confirm this is the fight that will be next for Jones.