Jon Jones Fires Back At Dana White Over ‘Absurd’ Asking Price Claim

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is fired up over Dana White’s recent comments.

Jones had been calling for a heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou. “Bones” has also said that he’d be willing to move up in weight if the UFC can “open up the checkbook.” The promotion wasn’t willing to pay Jones more.

Jon Jones Goes Off On Dana White

White told ESPN that Jones wanted an “absurd” amount of money to take on Ngannou. “Bones” took to his Twitter account to fire back at the UFC boss.

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

I was over the situation, but I’m not gonna sit back and allow Dana to lie to the fans. I never asked for an absurd amount of money. That’s bullshit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Absolute bullshit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones vs. Dominick Reyes II could very well be next for the UFC light heavyweight gold. Jan Blachowicz can’t be ruled out as the next 205-pound title contender either. Both Reyes and Blachowicz make a strong case. Reyes gave Jones all he could handle in their close Feb. 2020 bout, while Blachowicz scored a big knockout win over Corey Anderson that same month.

As for Ngannou, he’s due for a heavyweight title shot but there could be some wait time. The UFC wants to book Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III. If that’s the case, Ngannou may have to wait until the end of the year or possibly even longer depending on the result. Cormier has said that he will retire after his next bout.