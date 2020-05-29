Jon Jones Fires Back At Dana White: ‘Release Those Text Messages’

Jon Jones didn’t hold back when responding to UFC president Dana White.

Jones and White have gone back-and-forth over what really happened during negotiations for a move up to the heavyweight division. Jones was intrigued by a showdown with knockout artist Francis Ngannou. The two went back-and-forth on social media, which seemed to garner interest among MMA fans. Despite the intrigue, talks quickly fell apart.

Jon Jones Has Fiery Response For Dana White

Jones first made the claim that the UFC didn’t want to pay him more for a “super fight.” White responded by saying Jones wanted an “absurd” amount of money. “Bones” denied this, saying that he never even had an asking price. What drew the ire of Jones is when the UFC boss claimed that “Bones” wanted Deontay Wilder money, which is around $30 million.

Jones unleashed on White in a series of Twitter posts.

If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself. Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages.”

Don’t be a fucking liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits. I don’t need this bullshit Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“Don’t be a f*cking liar, my reputation has already [taken] enough hits. I don’t need this bullsh*t Dana. I never asked for [Deontay] Wilder’s numbers. And how about since [Deontay] is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything.”

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

“I don’t even make half of half what [Deontay] Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.”

Assuming cooler heads prevail, Jones’ next bout is likely to be a light heavyweight title defense. The lead candidates are Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz. Jones earned a controversial unanimous decision over Reyes back in Feb. 2020. Later that month, Blachowicz knocked Corey Anderson out cold in their second encounter.