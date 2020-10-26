Jon Jones Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s P4P Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after earning his 29th straight MMA victory this weekend. He also commented on how he should be ranked #1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Jon Jones currently occupies the #1 P4P ranking in the company and he doesn’t believe Khabib has done anything to knock him out of that spot.

Jones took to Twitter to post a lengthy response regarding Khabib in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“I’m just going to ask for the heavyweight championship belt and see if they give it to me. Since we can just ask for things now,” Jones Tweeted in response to Khabib asking for the #1 P4P ranking.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this is even a conversation is mine blowing to me. https://t.co/DiJQ4X5vjl — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

The same Company who accused me of possible steroids vindicated me from it. If I just started fighting for titles four fights ago, I look like an absolute beast too. But OK, I guess you’re only worth your last performance in this game🥴 https://t.co/cwhb7BZX1J — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

I got signed by the UFC literally nine months after my very first MMA practice. Unheard of — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020



“I understand most people have never been number one in their community, state, let alone the world. My competitive nature won’t allow me to just stand by and see someone ask to be considered the best. I’ve sacrificed too much blood,” Jones continued to Tweet.

I mean if I get out ranked by a man with only three title defenses, I don’t really know what to think anymore https://t.co/eQejGlRd1r — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Bro when you’re black in America, so many things don’t add up. I’m just calling it how it is. Have to work four times harder https://t.co/3Xwb2FEXQT — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

“Yet people want me to stay quiet and let him have his moment while I just sit back and watch my hard work get moved down the rankings. It’s not fair to my family, or the team of people who have sacrificed to get me this far,” Jones continued.

“Over 50% of my career have been title fights. LeBron James is allowed to win a game by one point but not Jon Jones. Man I have really spoiled you guys.”

“If we’re having a popularity contest, I’d gladly take my L. This shit has nothing to do with fame or being a good person. I’ve giving my whole adult life to this game, I owe it to myself to speak up.”

“Not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately four title fights aint it, no matter how much we all like em,” Jones concluded.