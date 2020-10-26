Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Jon Jones Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s P4P Comments

By Ian Carey
Jon Jones
Jon Jones (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after earning his 29th straight MMA victory this weekend. He also commented on how he should be ranked #1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. Jon Jones currently occupies the #1 P4P ranking in the company and he doesn’t believe Khabib has done anything to knock him out of that spot.

Jones took to Twitter to post a lengthy response regarding Khabib in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“I’m just going to ask for the heavyweight championship belt and see if they give it to me. Since we can just ask for things now,” Jones Tweeted in response to Khabib asking for the #1 P4P ranking.

Jon Jones Tweets On Khabib Nurmagomedov In Pound-For-Pound Rankings


“I understand most people have never been number one in their community, state, let alone the world. My competitive nature won’t allow me to just stand by and see someone ask to be considered the best. I’ve sacrificed too much blood,” Jones continued to Tweet.

“Yet people want me to stay quiet and let him have his moment while I just sit back and watch my hard work get moved down the rankings. It’s not fair to my family, or the team of people who have sacrificed to get me this far,” Jones continued.

“Over 50% of my career have been title fights. LeBron James is allowed to win a game by one point but not Jon Jones. Man I have really spoiled you guys.”

“If we’re having a popularity contest, I’d gladly take my L. This shit has nothing to do with fame or being a good person. I’ve giving my whole adult life to this game, I owe it to myself to speak up.”

“Not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately four title fights aint it, no matter how much we all like em,” Jones concluded.

