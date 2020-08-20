Jon Jones Fires Back At Those Who Say He’s Ducking Reyes, Blachowicz

Jon Jones has announced that he is moving up to heavyweight after several years of dominating the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Of course, with that announcement came some blowback. Many accused Jones of ducking current top contenders such as Jan Blachowicz, or avoiding a rematch with Dominick Reyes, who Jones defeated in a highly controversial decision this past February. Reyes himself has stated that he believes Jones’ move up to heavyweight was motivated by their last fight with one another.

“I think his ego won’t let him admit that I’m the reason [he moved up],” Reyes said. “I know he doesn’t want to rematch me. He gave up the belt. You don’t give up something you’re proud of. … You earned that s—. Why would you just give it up unless you felt like you didn’t earn it?”

Now, Jones has taken to Twitter to respond to Reyes, and anyone else thinking he’s ducking another challenge at light heavyweight. Simply put, if you believe “Bones” is avoiding fighting the likes of Reyes or Blachowicz, the former champ thinks you need a smack upside the head.

I literally had to leave it all out there the night I beat Gus, my last fight I ended comfortably scoring points. Gus pushed me to a place I have still yet to see again — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2020

Both DC and Gus faced fatalities in our rematches, now for the first time in my career I’m terrified to have a rematch? If you believe this narrative, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2020

Jan from Poland < Diving headfirst into the unknown. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2020

Jan found my weakness, he threatened to fist me and I threw in the white towel 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2020

In Jones’ absence, Reyes and Blachowicz will collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. They’ll co-main event the UFC 253 pay-per-view (PPV) in September. The event has yet to receive an official venue or location, but will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya, another Jones’ rival, and Paulo Costa.