Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments

Jon Jones fires back at Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre and Jones have usually been chummy when seen together. The two had a “bro moment” when they bumped into each other waiting in line to get into a club. They’ve also shown support in the crowd on fight nights. That’s because St-Pierre would split his time with Jackson-Wink and Tristar gym. It appears the friendliness has become a bit rocky.

St-Pierre recently criticized an unnamed fighter for saying steroids didn’t cause the head kick that knocked out his opponent. Many assumed St-Pierre was talking about Jones’ UFC 214 fight with Daniel Cormier. “Bones” certainly took offense to this and went on Instagram to vent:

“It sucks when you have to hear someone you’ve always shown respect to sit and talk foolishness. But that’s the nature of the game these days. Saying steroids change more than physical performance. ‘Make you more creative and hungry.’ Do you know how crazy that sounds? I guess brain damage is real out here. Saying PED metabolites threw a kick? Come on man. It’s called training and identifying a weakness. So much in fact I told him to his face it was coming and then landed it. That’s called execution. How about rather than campaigning for GOAT status you get in there and dominate your next fight. I’ve had nothing but respect for you over all these years. Don’t change that now. You’re better than this.”

Jones will be eligible to return on Oct. 28. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has agreed to give the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) “creditable substantial assistance” in exchange for a reduced suspension. Jones has failed two drug tests under USADA’s watch.

