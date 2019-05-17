UFC Champion Jon Jones Breaks Down His Future At Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones believes he has at least three more fights at 205 pounds before considering a move to heavyweight.

Jones is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder. He’s scheduled to defend his gold against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 on July 6. It’ll be the second title defense in Jones’ current reign as the light heavyweight champion.

Jones Talks Future Plans At Light Heavyweight

Jones spoke to BT Sport during his trip to Birmingham. “Bones” revealed that he has some more business to settle before considering a move to heavyweight (via The Body Lock):

“I’m thinking at least three more. The UFC has been kind of whispering after Thiago Santos, Luke Rockhold possibly. And then, I’d imagine Johnny Walker is going to be in that mix as well. So I think I got three really tough fights ahead of me before moving up.”

Back in March, Jones teased the idea of a heavyweight tilt with Stipe Miocic. News then quickly broke that Jones vs. Santos was next. Miocic will challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title in a rematch. That bout takes place at UFC 242 in August.

Do you think Jon Jones will stick to his plan before moving up in weight?