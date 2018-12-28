Jon Jones Gets Heated With Reporter During UFC 232 Presser (Video)

Yesterday (Thurs. December 27, 2018) the UFC held their pre-fight press conference for tomorrow’s UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). In the main event of the night, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will be going head-to-head. The winner will be crowned the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world, stripping current champion Daniel Cormier.

However, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding this card. Initially, the card was set to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Then, metabolites of a banned substance were found in Jones’ system. It turns out those metabolites were the same substance that got him suspended for a year in 2017. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wasn’t able to license Jones in time for the contest given the new developments.

In turn, the fight was moved to Inglewood at The Forum, as the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) licensed Jones to fight. In the leadup to the event, the talk has more so been around Jones’ drug test controversy, rather than the actual fights on the card. One reporter asked Jones about this during the pre-fight presser, to which Jones didn’t take too kindly:

“Better journalism,” Jones said. “You suck. Better journalism. Have you been listening?”

Check out the video of the exchange here:

What do you think about Jones getting heated with the reporter at the UFC 232 presser?