Jon Jones Granted Conditional One-Fight License By NSAC

Jon Jones has been granted a license to fight by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Jones is expected to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. They’re expected to main event UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV). It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019.

However, before that could be made official, Jones needed to be given the green light to compete in “Sin City.” Earlier today (Tues. January 29, 2019) the NSAC voted unanimously to grant Jones a conditional one-fight license with increased testing procedures in place throughout 2019. The testing procedures include at least two drug tests per month for the rest of the year. With the motion passing, Jones is now free to fight Smith on March 2nd.

It will be Jones’ first title defense since winning the 205-pound title back at UFC 232 in December. He defeated Alexander Gustafsson via third-round TKO to reclaim the light heavyweight throne. Jones’ hearing today was one of several. Punishments for Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were also handed out during today’s NSAC meeting. Now, three of the sport’s biggest stars seem to have their issues squared off for the time being.

What do you think about the NSAC granting Jones a conditional one-fight license?