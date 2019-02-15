Jon Jones Feels His Ground Game Is Best It’s Ever Been Ahead Of UFC 235

Jon Jones believes his ground game has gotten even stronger ahead of UFC 235.

Jones is scheduled to defend his UFC light heavyweight gold against Anthony Smith on March 2. The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones vs. Smith will serve as UFC 235’s headliner. It’ll be “Bones'” first title defense in his new run as the 205-pound king.

Jon Jones Touts Improved Ground Game

With some help from Gracie Barra, Jones feels he’s made great strides in his ground game. Here’s what he posted on Instagram:

“My brothers over at [Gracie Barra] were awesome today! I feel like my ground game is by far the best it’s ever been. Thank you so much [Roberto Alencar]. You have 1000% [taken] my ground game to the next level. Shout out to [Greg Jackson] for all the time he’s invested in me on the ground. Together we were able to accomplish having the most submissions ever scored in UFC light heavyweight history and now I’m feeling like a whole new animal, it’s all very exciting. I’m really enjoying the way these two amazing coaches have been able to collaborate. Surrounded by the best. #SquadUp”

UFC 235 will feature a welterweight title bout in the co-main event. Champion Tyron Woodley will defend his gold against Kamaru Usman. The event will also see the UFC debut of Ben Askren. He’ll be sharing the Octagon with former UFC welterweight title holder Robbie Lawler.