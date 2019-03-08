Jon Jones Has Taken Notice of Johnny Walker

Jon Jones, much like the rest of the MMA community, is very aware of Johnny Walker.

The explosive and dynamic 26-year-old Johnny Walker has wowed fans thus far in his three Octagon performances. Walker made his Octagon debut with a lot of fanfare already behind him due to exposure from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil 2, where Walker earned his contract to the UFC. Following that bout, Walker exploded on the UFC scene with three victories in a total Octagon time of less than three minutes. You don’t need to remind Jon Jones that Johnny Walker is on the come up. Bones Knows.

“Johnny Walker is somebody that I’m very aware of,” Jones said at a UFC 235 media scrum. I know I’m gonna be fighting him sooner or later.”

Jon Jones recently had the chance to meet Johnny Walker in Las Vegas as the fighters prepared to compete at UFC 235. The two had a pleasant first encounter.

“And I just appreciate his energy. He seems like a nice guy. He just radiates his happiness and his positivity, and it’s refreshing. He seems like the type of guy I’d go out and have a beer with. He’s cool. He seems cool…until we fight. And then after I beat him, he’ll be cool again.”

Both men were victorious in their UFC 235 bouts, with Johnny Walker earning the TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov and Jon Jones defeating Anthony Smith in the main event via unanimous decision.

How soon could we see a potential fight between Jon Jones and Johnny Walker?