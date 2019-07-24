Jon Jones Hints At Fighting In Madison Square Garden

Ever since Jon Jones returned at UFC 232 last December he said he wanted to remain active. He has done just that, as he fought in March at UFC 235 and then fought at UFC 239 in July.

Now, the light heavyweight champion is eyeing a return in November at Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden in November? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 24, 2019

Jones then followed it up after fans tweeted back at him asking if it was real.

Means I would have to jump right back into camp, I think I’m up for it. Pretty sure actually https://t.co/BtnfIGisBZ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 24, 2019

Who he fights is to be seen. At light heavyweight, he could fight the winner of Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman. Or, options like Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz remain. But, many are still interested in seeing Jon Jones go up to heavyweight but he has been adamant that he needs the right pay to do so.

Madison Square Garden’s card goes down on November 2, and normally the UFC likes to stack that card. As evident by UFC 205 and UFC 217 so a Jones-Cormier trilogy could make sense for that card.

Whether or not the Jon Jones fights on the Madison Square Garden card is to be seen. But, he has been adamant of fighting again before 2019 is up.