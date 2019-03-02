Jon Jones: I Should Be Underdog Against Anthony Smith

Jon Jones is already on record in saying that he believes the odds ahead of his UFC 235 light heavyweight title defense against Anthony Smith are too wide. The day of the fight, Jon Jones currently sits as a -845 favorite according to Best Fight Odds. So how wide does Jon Jones think the odds are, exactly? At least 8.45 to 1 too high. Jon Jones has stated that he believes he should actually be the underdog against Anthony Smith.

“I think it’s bullshit that he’s such an underdog,” Jones told MMA Fighting. “I mean, if anything, I should be the underdog. This guy has fought 70 times. He had 30 amateur fights, and he’s had 40 professional fights. That’s 70 fights to my 25.

“So everybody else is like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a cake walk,” but dude, I’m preparing for him to be an absolute beast in there. Mentally, I’m ready for a dog fight. I’m ready for a Gustfasson/Jones 1. Mentally, that’s what I’m preparing for. Will that happen? I don’t know. I actually doubt it. But that’s what I’ve prepared for. Mentally, that’s what I’m already ready to happen.”

Once the cage closes, the odds will no longer matter and the better man will emerge the victor.

UFC 235 airs tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Pass Prelims begin at 6:30 PM ET, the ESPN prelims start at 8:00 PM Eastern, and the main card kicks off t 10:00 PM ET.

